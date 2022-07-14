What's new

India's Adani Ports is all set to buy Israel's third-largest seaport – Haifa Port along with an Israeli consortium.

2 billion USD was Adani's networth before Modi came to power.

Currently it's 120 billion USD.

Acche Din for Adani. But not for Bhakts and other Indians.
 
2 billion USD was Adani's networth before Modi came to power.

Currently it's 120 billion USD.

Acche Din for Adani. But not for Bhakts and other Indians.
Adani main business is drugs, still no news about how those 3 billion dollar drugs were found at Adani port in Gujarat. There are pretty much only 10-15 Indians who can afford to import 3 billion dolllar worth of drugs at once, and Adani is one of them. Now Israel will have to deal with Adani drug menace, Israelis can now enjoy high quality cocaine on the beaches of tel aviv.

90% of Indians have become poorer under Feku and their worth transferred over to Adani Ambani. Soon Adani and Reliance will wack out each and every competitor and corner the market in each sector, almost making it a monopoly, just like Jio did with Telecom. Soon expect to see Adani Automobiles, Adani Foods etc etc, this is crony capitalism on steroids, even worse than Socialism and will wreck the country in the future. A country cant function with the same 2-3 companies cornering each sector, that explains why there is jobless growth in India and unemployment rising even as GDP increases.
 
