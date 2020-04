India's active coronavirus cases surpass China's

India now has more active coronavirus cases than China. As on Friday, India has 2088 active COVID-19 positive cases while China's official numbers of active cases now stand at 1727. Check details here:

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus toll crossed 53,000 on Friday with Italy (13,915) and Spain (10,348) accounting for nearly half the fatalities, while the number of cases was fast approaching a million, with the US having over a fifth of them, as per Worldometer's coronavirus updates.The US, which had the maximum cases at 234,462, reported the third-highest number of deaths at 5,607, with 1,374 of them in New York City.France, at 4,503 deaths, was in fourth place and was followed by China, from where the disease outbreak was first reported with 3,322 (3,199 of them in Hubei province, where epicenter Wuhan is located), and Iran at 3,160 deaths.In India, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (16) so far, followed by Gujarat (7), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (4), Karnataka (3), Telangana (3), West Bengal (3), Delhi (4), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2).