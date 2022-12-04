What's new

India's 3rd Generation Nuclear SSBNs starts taking shape

W

walterbibikow

FULL MEMBER
Nov 12, 2022
109
0
117
Country
India
Location
India
1670126719594.png

India will have four operational nuclear-powered ballistic missile-carrying submarines become operational by 2026 as a second(S3) SSBN is likely to become operational in the Indian Navy next year, which will be followed by a third (S4) and a fourth (S4*) submarine by 2026. India's 3rd generation S5 class submarine program might enter production stage sometime in 2027 onwards.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476052266067308546

The S5 program officially started in 2015 and in 2019, a hydrodynamic test model of a submarine leaked online that didn't resemble any other older design suggesting considerable initial work has been carried out. S-5, a 13000-ton displacement submarine will require a new bigger dockyard at Ship Building Centre (SBC) in Vishakapatnam before production work commences.

@SIPRA @Hellfire2006 @SSBN81 @VkdIndian @Raj-Hindustani @bluesky @langda khan @Skull and Bones @Wesen Hunter @etylo
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

vishwambhar
India Quietly Launches 3rd Arihant-class Nuclear-powered Submarine, Can Carry 8 Ballistic Missiles: Report
2
Replies
27
Views
3K
Tshering22
Tshering22
beijingwalker
Beijing's stockpile of nuclear warheads has nearly doubled since 2020: Pentagon
Replies
6
Views
203
etylo
E
INDIAPOSITIVE
India's nuclear sharks
Replies
0
Views
1K
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
HostileInsurgent
India's nuclear sharks
Replies
0
Views
770
HostileInsurgent
HostileInsurgent
INDIAPOSITIVE
10,000 km ICBM ! India may test Agni-6 Missile in the next 3 years
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
xyxmt
X

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom