India's 3rd Generation Nuclear SSBNs starts taking shape

India will have four operational nuclear-powered ballistic missile-carrying submarines become operational by 2026 as a second(S3) SSBN is likely to become operational in the Indian Navy next year, which will be followed by a third (S4) and a fourth (S4*) submarine by 2026. India's 3rd generation S5 class submarine program might enter production stage sometime in 2027 onwards.The S5 program officially started in 2015 and in 2019, a hydrodynamic test model of a submarine leaked online that didn't resemble any other older design suggesting considerable initial work has been carried out. S-5, a 13000-ton displacement submarine will require a new bigger dockyard at Ship Building Centre (SBC) in Vishakapatnam before production work commences.