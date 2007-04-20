India’s 2nd Nuclear Ballistic Submarine set to enter service by the end of 2020

What's new

India’s Second Nuclear Ballistic Submarine INS Arighat was launched in 2017 without any high-profile public ceremony and even the small event which took behind the closed door was also never officially acknowledged.

According to the domestic media in India, INS Arighat is now ready to dive into the sea by the end of this year, after three years of sea trials. This is the second Indian submarine of Arihant class. It has been built under the Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project to build nuclear submarines at the shipbuilding center at Visakhapatnam.


India’s first ballistic missile submarine INS Arihant was launched in 2009. After 9 years of extensive sea trials she became ready to enter service in August 2016.

The number of missiles at INS Arighat will be double that of INS Arihant,
giving India the ability to carry more missiles. It was previously announced in January 2012 that it would be launched in late 2012 or early 2013.

Subsequently, in December 2014, it was reported that the work of the second
nuclear sub reactor has started and will likely be launched in early 2016 but it
was launched in 2017. The submarine was originally known as INS Aridaman but at the launching ceremony she was named as INS Arighat. After 3 years of sea trials she is ready to dive safely.

These nuclear-powered submarines are designed and built under the $ 2.9 billion Advanced Technology Vessel (ATV) project.

INS Arighat can cruise at a maximum speed of 12–15 nautical miles (22–28 km /
h) on the surface of the water and can achieve a speed of 24 nautical miles
(44 km / h) while submerged. The hump of the submarine will have eight launch
tubes. She will be equipped with twelve K-15 Sagarika missiles with 750 to 3,500 km Range, and she can carry up to four K-4 missiles as well.

