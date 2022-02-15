India's 2020-21 fiscal deficit at 9.3% of GDP​

Fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was at, lower than 9.5 per cent estimated by the Finance Ministry in the revised Budget estimates, according to the CGA data.Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2020-21, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Monday said that the revenue deficit at the end of the fiscal was 7.42 per cent.In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit works out to be Rs 18,21,461 crore.For this financial year, the government had initially pegged the fiscal deficit at Rs 7.96 lakh crore or 3.5 per cent of the GDP in the budget presented in February 2020.