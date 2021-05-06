Indians who deny Aryan invasion, please explain this

Maira La said:



Lower castes and Dalits either don't have it or have very tiny amount (~1-3%).



Even the Rakhigarhi woman didn't have it (0%). Her aDNA had been analyzed by both Indian and foreign academics.



Now that's a really sensitive topic.Can we call it steppe people migration instead of Aryan invasion? Aryans concept is local to the subcontinent and it is widely believed to be a peaceful migration of people. The steppe component is a very small piece of the Indian puzzle.