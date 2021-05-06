What's new

Indians who deny Aryan invasion, please explain this

North Indian upper castes have about ~15-25% of dna that is similar to ancient DNA from Corded Ware people of Europe.

Lower castes and Dalits either don't have it or have very tiny amount (~1-3%).

Even the Rakhigarhi woman didn't have it (0%). Her aDNA had been analyzed by both Indian and foreign academics.

How do you explain this without some sort of Aryan invasion theory?
 
Sanghi logic this shows the dalits were genetically engineered by brahmin to serve em and why brahmin have right to treat em as sub human
 
Now that's a really sensitive topic.
Can we call it steppe people migration instead of Aryan invasion? Aryans concept is local to the subcontinent and it is widely believed to be a peaceful migration of people. The steppe component is a very small piece of the Indian puzzle.
 
