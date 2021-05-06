Indians who deny Aryan invasion, please explain this

North Indian upper castes have about ~15-25% of dna that is similar to ancient DNA from Corded Ware people of Europe.
Lower castes and Dalits either don't have it or have very tiny amount (~1-3%).
Even the Rakhigarhi woman didn't have it (0%). Her aDNA had been analyzed by both Indian and foreign academics.
How do you explain this without some sort of Aryan invasion theory?
