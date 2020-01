How is this even related to the topic....don't you see any difference between American and Indian capabilities.....besides, Pak forces on the Afghan border until then weren't equipped to deal with any aerial threats.



We have all the systems in place to counter any threat from Indians.....presently even their SU-30s are staying well clear of the LOC......just the new Indian warlord is trying to calm rattled Indian nerves and earn some brownies for himself.

Click to expand...