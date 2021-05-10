What's new

Indians throwing dead bodies to the Ganges as they are unable to cremate them!

The reason why this is happening is because of the lack of cremation facilities and exorbitant price to cremate the dead. The price of wood has increased tremendously and so have the rate of the Brahmin priests.

In one city in UP, the Brahmin priests who were charging Rs 2200, were now charging in excess of Rs 30,000.
 
sympathy for the common man, but why modi or any BJP ministers not resigned
 
