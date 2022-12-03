Indians tell Israeli Ambassador to F*ck off

no chance in hell. the issue began when israeli film maker hurt hindutvawadis (hindu nazis) sentiments by calling out a trash propaganda movie offering a soft-justification of their genocide of Kashmiris as trash propaganda.
lol no idea, man, apart from the odd cursory glance, not kept up with much local news, this film/glamour crap doesn't interest me much anyway, tbph.@-=virus=- what's the mood in Goa like?
I know most of them have been pushed out by the Russians a long time ago.
Oh no, someone made an antisemitic remark against the Jews, how could we ever recover from such a rare occurrence.
lol no idea, man, apart from the odd cursory glance, not kept up with much local news, this film/glamour crap doesn't interest me much anyway, tbph.
Ah yes because some film maker represents the entire state of Israel.No of course not. They are reacting to some Israeli filmmaker's comment on Kashmir Files movie.
Ah yes because some film maker represents the entire state of Israel.
Just like @beijingwalker thinks I represent the entire state of Israel.
Israel is a free country and its citizens including film makers make free decisions to support whoever they want