What's new

Indians tell Israeli Ambassador to F*ck off

V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
842
2
1,098
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Foinikas said:
Probably Muslim Indians?
Click to expand...
no chance in hell. the issue began when israeli film maker hurt hindutvawadis (hindu nazis) sentiments by calling out a trash propaganda movie offering a soft-justification of their genocide of Kashmiris as trash propaganda.

and then indians withdrew their PHULL SAPPORT
 
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 30, 2016
4,974
-37
2,640
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Maira La said:
No of course not. They are reacting to some Israeli filmmaker's comment on Kashmir Files movie.
Click to expand...
Ah yes because some film maker represents the entire state of Israel.

Just like @beijingwalker thinks I represent the entire state of Israel.

Israel is a free country and its citizens including film makers make free decisions to support whoever they want
 
L

langda khan

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2022
411
-4
240
Country
India
Location
India
Beny Karachun said:
Ah yes because some film maker represents the entire state of Israel.

Just like @beijingwalker thinks I represent the entire state of Israel.

Israel is a free country and its citizens including film makers make free decisions to support whoever they want
Click to expand...

Non state actors.

We've heard that one before.

So what is YOUR view on Kashmir Beny?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INS_Vikrant
Israel, UAE signs free trade pact
Replies
0
Views
403
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
Raj-Hindustani
India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said- You don't tell India what to do and what not.
Replies
0
Views
295
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani
B
Bangladeshis' deposit in Swiss banks, Swiss ambassador tells lies: FM Momen
2
Replies
26
Views
990
Nergal
Nergal
INDIAPOSITIVE
India-Turkey ties go back to Vedic ages, says Turkish envoy Firat Sunel
Replies
0
Views
220
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine’s envoy to India, Germany, and three other nations
Replies
3
Views
5K
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom