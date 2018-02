At some point, the Pakistani Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali, who was standing in for the Defence minister said, the number of army troops martyred could not be disclosed to the Parliament due to security reasons. In essence this was more of an excuse rather than admitting that the minister himself was in total oblivion. Anyways, just like the Indians have to run back to 1971 to salvage any lost argument, lately they have been dragging this statement by the minister in a desperate attempt to claim that Pakistan was hiding it's casualties. As they say what goes around, comes around, now the tables have turned with the an Indian minister arguing that even an arms deal cannot be disclosed to the Parliament due to security reasons, I wonder what the Indian members have to say about it now....is the BJP government hiding massive kickbacks and other corruption in the deal.!!!

Cannot disclose Rafale deal details in Parliament: Amit Shah

Shah also lauded Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's reply on the matter in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Jaitley had accused the Congress of "seriously compromising" on national security by demanding disclosure of details of the Rafale deal.