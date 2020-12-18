Indians Taking Out Their Frustration on Foreigners

Windjammer
Nov 9, 2009
This video is atleast 2-3 months old.
The tweet shows todays date but in any case, has the situation improved. Lol
Tweet uses an old video.the situation may not be improved but no one blamed no foreigner after that. Still if I want to open a thread titled " Indians doing this and that" ,, I would want to atleast have a sample large enough to justify inference to a population of 1.4 billion. We should not be doing this now. We should act humane. We will get enough time and resource to fight them, troll them and compete them "logically" but this is not the time. I just wanted to put my view, you can reject it without a single thought. Thank you
The irony is Indian is not even taking precautions and accusing the white guy who is at least supporting a mask.
you are corona
2 types of weapons were used against this foreigner in this brief skirmish:
At least he’s got guts to talk down to a westerner. The Bhakts here just insult the Chinese every time a westerner says something bad about India.
That's because he was in india and if karl as so much hits him he will play the race card and 1000 brave indians will surround him.
This guy Carl was anti-pak and pro-india... Now he too has woken up to the reality... "Thank God for Pakistan"!!!
haha, he was called corona and motherfucker devils