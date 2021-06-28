What's new

Indians Take Sweet Revenge For Drone Attack on IAF Station

Rather than to question the Indian Air Force and their government on the purpose for spending Billions on fighter aircraft and other defence equipment, when it can't even stop simple drones from attacking it's sensitive installations, the gullible Indians have resorted to their habitual staged managed dramas of blaming and protesting against Pakistan. Someone should ask Modi....''Aub Tu Rafale Bi Ahgaya hey''.......what is his next excuse.

Anti-Pakistan protest held in Jammu against drone attack on IAF station

Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) activists on Monday torched a Pakistani flag to protest the drone attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) station here, and the killing of a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter by militants in Pulwama district. Two explosives-laden drones crashed into...
Typical Indian mentality, they like to live in Lala land and fool themselves.


Everything about India is fake, just like these puppet paid protests.


No one in India can question Modi's dictatorship.
 
They surely live in a parallel universe, earlier even the Indian BSF were protesting against Pakistan Army for killing Indian soldiers.....I mean one can understand for one government protesting or blaming other for the likes of CFV, but which army behaves like some drama queens.....soldiers usually fight back and take revenge not protest like some labourers on a strike.

1624886929712.png
 
