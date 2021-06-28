Indians Take Sweet Revenge For Drone Attack on IAF Station

Anti-Pakistan protest held in Jammu against drone attack on IAF station Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) activists on Monday torched a Pakistani flag to protest the drone attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) station here, and the killing of a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter by militants in Pulwama district. Two explosives-laden drones crashed into...

Rather than to question the Indian Air Force and their government on the purpose for spending Billions on fighter aircraft and other defence equipment, when it can't even stop simple drones from attacking it's sensitive installations, the gullible Indians have resorted to their habitual staged managed dramas of blaming and protesting against Pakistan. Someone should ask Modi....''Aub Tu Rafale Bi Ahgaya hey''.......what is his next excuse.