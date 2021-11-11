What's new

Indians Reminded What's Their NSA Drama Worth Compared to Pakistan Hosting Troika Plus Meeting !

Battlion25

Battlion25

I don't even know why that NSA piss was even a topic. It is not worth more than a toilet paper in actual ground reality. It is like meh whatever. It is like looking for water in the middle of the sahara desert
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

Cheepek said:
India had a NSA level meet with fellow NSAs of the region.

"Troika Plus" was an ordinary chai-biskoot meet with foreign office representatives/officials from the four countries.
Presence of your NSA in the chai-biskoot party, who is more or less a front desk foreign office clerk is not surprising at all!
Click to expand...
Were you born yesterday\??

How bluntly you guys lie!!
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Russian NSA shared a bit if view about Doval drama and if anyone in the BJP, has the heart alongside working brain, should read that statement slowly, repeat again slowly and try not to hide in shame.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Cheepek said:
India had a NSA level meet with fellow NSAs of the region.

"Troika Plus" was an ordinary chai-biskoot meet with foreign office representatives/officials from the four countries.
Presence of your NSA in the chai-biskoot party, who is more or less a front desk foreign office clerk is not surprising at all!
Click to expand...
Ignoring you craning to kiss your own backside, as the guy in the video asked your Randi Khana General, what are you going to do about it, in fact what can you do indeed.....after running from Afghanistan with tail between legs.....
 
