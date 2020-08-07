/ Register

  • Friday, August 7, 2020

Indians rejoicing deaths in Lebanon

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Chakar The Great, Aug 7, 2020 at 12:01 PM.

Page 1 of 3
  1. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:01 PM #1
    Chakar The Great

    Chakar The Great SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,730
    Joined:
    Apr 25, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,176 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    Ireland
    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]



    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]
    [​IMG][​IMG]
     
    Last edited: Aug 7, 2020 at 12:14 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 8
  2. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:03 PM #2
    Musings

    Musings FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    405
    Joined:
    May 14, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,881 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Anybody celebrating death of any citizen any religion any creed is a disgraceful specimen of a human being. These Indians show us what they really are - lowest form of human.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 14
  3. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:04 PM #3
    Iltutmish

    Iltutmish FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    323
    Joined:
    Dec 31, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 838 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Germany
    Indians will be Indians. Toxic if they are in the majority and no white master controls their behavior and submissive if their Arab or white bosses are around. That’s why they were ruled by minorities for hundreds of years.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 12
  4. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:05 PM #4
    Clutch

    Clutch ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,299
    Joined:
    Aug 3, 2008
    Ratings:
    +6 / 13,669 / -2
    These same Indians were celebrating the PIA passenger airplane crash in Karachi just a few months ago...

    India is a nation of Extremism Hindutvaism and all they know is killing ng lynching and rape...
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 11
  5. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:06 PM #5
    I S I

    I S I ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,904
    Joined:
    Jan 25, 2015
    Ratings:
    +4 / 13,320 / -30
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Takes a special kind of retarded nation to cheer for another country's intelligence agency. Lmao
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 10
  6. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:07 PM #6
    Fox_hound

    Fox_hound FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    88
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 191 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    You cannot expect anything less from these gutter rats
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 8
  7. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:07 PM #7
    Desi_Guy

    Desi_Guy FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    130
    Joined:
    Dec 21, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 92 / -6
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    I guess then all the Pakistanis in this very forum are guilty.
    Remember the love you guys shower to an Indian army martyr!!
     
  8. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:08 PM #8
    Pappa Alpha

    Pappa Alpha FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    225
    Joined:
    Jul 5, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 282 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    Tareekh mein aisa kam hi hua hai ke haq aur batil aitnay khul ke wazia huay hon. We are lucky.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:09 PM #9
    I S I

    I S I ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,904
    Joined:
    Jan 25, 2015
    Ratings:
    +4 / 13,320 / -30
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    You mean terrorist army. Also just lol at 'martyr'. Kutte ki maut mar gae is a proper discription for Indian Army..
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 13
  10. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:09 PM #10
    Pappa Alpha

    Pappa Alpha FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    225
    Joined:
    Jul 5, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 282 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    occupying army is a different case you pothead.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  11. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:09 PM #11
    Hiptullha

    Hiptullha SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,221
    Joined:
    Feb 13, 2014
    Ratings:
    +5 / 5,072 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    We have no love for rapists and murderers,
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
  12. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:11 PM #12
    Iltutmish

    Iltutmish FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    323
    Joined:
    Dec 31, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 838 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Germany
    It’s like having sympathy for the Warsaw Uprising nobody in his sane mind would you criticize for that. If you occupy Muslim territory don’t expect love if you are an idol worshipper.

    „martyr“? Seriously? Do you even have this concept in your religion?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  13. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:11 PM #13
    Max

    Max ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,186
    Joined:
    Nov 3, 2014
    Ratings:
    +7 / 10,982 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Awesome, all will be invited to Saudi royal palace for medal ceremony.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  14. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:13 PM #14
    Pakistan Space Agency

    Pakistan Space Agency SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,588
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,702 / -20
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Hindu extremism and fascism going global.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  15. Aug 7, 2020 at 12:13 PM #15
    Musings

    Musings FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    405
    Joined:
    May 14, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,881 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Firstly this has nothing to do with the way your vermin are dancing and celebrating innocent people dancing as innocent Muslims and Christians died - secondly comparing this to the death of an Indian scum that puts his uniform to randomly fire at the innocent over the border at souls that are farming or doing other manual tasks is not the same. Don’t attempt to take this off topic. The
    Indians celebrating death of an accident like this are the lowest form of human.
    Vermin in my opinion
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 8
Page 1 of 3
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 31 (Users: 8, Guests: 22)
  1. volatile ,
  2. Chakar The Great ,
  3. DalalErMaNodi ,
  4. jamahir