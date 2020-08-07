Indians rejoicing deaths in Lebanon

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Chakar The Great, Aug 7, 2020 at 12:01 PM.
Anybody celebrating death of any citizen any religion any creed is a disgraceful specimen of a human being. These Indians show us what they really are - lowest form of human.
Indians will be Indians. Toxic if they are in the majority and no white master controls their behavior and submissive if their Arab or white bosses are around. That’s why they were ruled by minorities for hundreds of years.
These same Indians were celebrating the PIA passenger airplane crash in Karachi just a few months ago...
India is a nation of Extremism Hindutvaism and all they know is killing ng lynching and rape...
Takes a special kind of retarded nation to cheer for another country's intelligence agency. Lmao
New Recruit
You cannot expect anything less from these gutter rats
I guess then all the Pakistanis in this very forum are guilty.
Remember the love you guys shower to an Indian army martyr!!
Tareekh mein aisa kam hi hua hai ke haq aur batil aitnay khul ke wazia huay hon. We are lucky.
You mean terrorist army. Also just lol at 'martyr'. Kutte ki maut mar gae is a proper discription for Indian Army..
occupying army is a different case you pothead.
We have no love for rapists and murderers,
It’s like having sympathy for the Warsaw Uprising nobody in his sane mind would you criticize for that. If you occupy Muslim territory don’t expect love if you are an idol worshipper.
„martyr“? Seriously? Do you even have this concept in your religion?
Awesome, all will be invited to Saudi royal palace for medal ceremony.
Hindu extremism and fascism going global.
Firstly this has nothing to do with the way your vermin are dancing and celebrating innocent people dancing as innocent Muslims and Christians died - secondly comparing this to the death of an Indian scum that puts his uniform to randomly fire at the innocent over the border at souls that are farming or doing other manual tasks is not the same. Don’t attempt to take this off topic. The
Indians celebrating death of an accident like this are the lowest form of human.
Vermin in my opinion