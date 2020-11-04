What's new

Indians Question Modis Atmanirbhar Bharat(Self sufficient India), As their Soldiers in Ladakh are Totally Equipped with Foreign Clothing and Hardware

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,485
20
13,461
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Many Indians in the SM are very angry with their govt that has failed to provide their soldiers Indigenous hardware and clothing.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323943712162893824

One said" We couldn't even make cold weather clothing by our own, and we are talking about becoming aatmanirbhar? ". Another one said" Doesn’t Indian scientists at DRDO have capacity to make those . Our men didn’t have those in 1999 Kargil either . What has DRDO been doing since then ? ".
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
3,224
-38
2,217
Country
India
Location
India
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Many Indians in the SM are very angry with their govt that has failed to provide their soldiers Indigenous hardware and clothing.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323943712162893824

One said" We couldn't even make cold weather clothing by our own, and we are talking about becoming aatmanirbhar? ". Another one said" Doesn’t Indian scientists at DRDO have capacity to make those . Our men didn’t have those in 1999 Kargil either . What has DRDO been doing since then ? ".
Click to expand...
Lol. You made a thread based on some tweets? How desperate are you?
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
3,224
-38
2,217
Country
India
Location
India
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Just gauging the general sentiment of your public . Did also wanted to display the image of your soldier with American hardware and clothing.
Click to expand...
Such tweets wouldn't even be considered as a drop in the ocean to gauge mood of the nation. No one in their right mind would attribute non existence of winter gear (in a tropical country) to 2 month old Atmanirbhar Bharat.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

FULL MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
1,891
-10
718
Country
India
Location
India
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Many Indians in the SM are very angry with their govt that has failed to provide their soldiers Indigenous hardware and clothing.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323943712162893824

One said" We couldn't even make cold weather clothing by our own, and we are talking about becoming aatmanirbhar? ". Another one said" Doesn’t Indian scientists at DRDO have capacity to make those . Our men didn’t have those in 1999 Kargil either . What has DRDO been doing since then ? ".
Click to expand...

Slogans do not create products. It requires implementation of sound policies to create Labs and Industries that would create the products.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,485
20
13,461
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Protest_again said:
Such tweets wouldn't even be considered as a drop in the ocean to gauge mood of the nation. No one in their right mind would attribute non existence of winter gear (in a tropical country) to 2 month old Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Click to expand...
Most of your countrymen complain , what has DRDO being doing for the last 70 plus years. You have dedicated mountain divisions at least a big country like India should have been self sufficient.
 
IsThisNameAvailable

IsThisNameAvailable

FULL MEMBER
Jul 30, 2020
405
-1
154
Country
India
Location
India
AtmaNirbhar Bharat is just few months old and too young to be declared anything. But yes, such special attires for soldiers should be domestically made.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
7,499
15
16,058
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Jai_Hind said:
Atmanirbhar Bharat is the goal. It doesn't mean we start building everything inhouse overnight.
Click to expand...
Never mind overnight. You've bordered the Himalayas since 1947. Have you only just realised your soldiers might need winter gear? Never mind some dumb Sanskrit b.s. slogan - which is all Modi is capable of anyway. How can a country with so much mountainous area, and one that has actively fought in Siachen and Kargil, not have realised that it has a need for winter gear. It beggars belief. Do you wait for Modi to join his hands together and produce a slogan before doing anything remotely sensible?
 
Waterboy

Waterboy

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
153
0
374
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Many Indians in the SM are very angry with their govt that has failed to provide their soldiers Indigenous hardware and clothing.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323943712162893824

One said" We couldn't even make cold weather clothing by our own, and we are talking about becoming aatmanirbhar? ". Another one said" Doesn’t Indian scientists at DRDO have capacity to make those . Our men didn’t have those in 1999 Kargil either . What has DRDO been doing since then ? ".
Click to expand...
Why does it matter whether its american or french. At the end of the day if it gets the work done, it's well and good. Anyways this equipment will be used against us in near future.
 
Jai_Hind

Jai_Hind

FULL MEMBER
Sep 9, 2013
637
-1
765
Country
India
Location
India
masterchief_mirza said:
Never mind overnight. You've bordered the Himalayas since 1947. Have you only just realised your soldiers might need winter gear? Never mind some dumb Sanskrit b.s. slogan - which is all Modi is capable of anyway. How can a country with so much mountainous area, and one that has actively fought in Siachen and Kargil, not have realised that it has a need for winter gear. It beggars belief. Do you wait for Modi to join his hands together and produce a slogan before doing anything remotely sensible?
Click to expand...
I am sure you got misguided... The picture shared in the tweet isn't the first Cold Weather Combat Gear our forces have used... We have been using such gears for years
 
B

Bossman

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 11, 2010
2,386
-3
3,087
IA Generals had to go to US and beg for cold weather gear. They are proud of the US hand me downs. Pakistan got a lot of stuff from the US but we never had to beg for uniforms.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top