Indians Question Modis Atmanirbhar Bharat(Self sufficient India), As Indian Soldiers in Ladakh are Clad in US Clothing and Carrying US Assault Rifles

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Many Indians in the SM are very angry with their govt that has failed to provide their soldiers Indigenous hardware and clothing.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323943712162893824

One said" We couldn't even make cold weather clothing by our own, and we are talking about becoming aatmanirbhar? ". Another one said" Doesn’t Indian scientists at DRDO have capacity to make those . Our men didn’t have those in 1999 Kargil either . What has DRDO been doing since then ? ".
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

Lol. You made a thread based on some tweets? How desperate are you?
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

Such tweets wouldn't even be considered as a drop in the ocean to gauge mood of the nation. No one in their right mind would attribute non existence of winter gear (in a tropical country) to 2 month old Atmanirbhar Bharat.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

Slogans do not create products. It requires implementation of sound policies to create Labs and Industries that would create the products.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Most of your countrymen complain , what has DRDO being doing for the last 70 plus years. You have dedicated mountain divisions at least a big country like India should have been self sufficient.
 
IsThisNameAvailable

IsThisNameAvailable

AtmaNirbhar Bharat is just few months old and too young to be declared anything. But yes, such special attires for soldiers should be domestically made.
 
Jai_Hind

Jai_Hind

Atmanirbhar Bharat is the goal. It doesn't mean we start building everything inhouse overnight.
 
