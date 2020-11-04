Indians Question Modis Atmanirbhar Bharat(Self sufficient India), As Indian Soldiers in Ladakh are Clad in US Clothing and Carrying US Assault Rifles

Many Indians in the SM are very angry with their govt that has failed to provide their soldiers Indigenous hardware and clothing.One said" We couldn't even make cold weather clothing by our own, and we are talking about becoming aatmanirbhar? ". Another one said" Doesn’t Indian scientists at DRDO have capacity to make those . Our men didn’t have those in 1999 Kargil either . What has DRDO been doing since then ? ".