Indians pretending to be online AFGHANS

Brothers and sisters this cowardly trash we face from the East pretends to be Afghan, Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Iranian, Arab etc to cause friction among us. Please do not take things at face value. They've been at it for as long as the internet has been around, and with social media they have taken it to another level.

Expose them and inform others.

A brother before the Pakistan v Afghanistan match put up some profiles of examples of Afghans hating Pakistanis. Although I'm not saying there aren't such profiles, but the numbers are skewed i.e. many of them are set up by cowardly Indian nationalists to sow discontent.I took a few that were put up and look what I found out;First let's look at this little puddi called 'Meera' i.e. Kumar from Mumabi.'She' had several profile photos up. After doing a reverse image search on Google, it revealed the photos were of a poor dead girl in the UK.Again I reverse image searched and found out the girl in the picture is actually Pakistani, here is her profile;Her name is Maheen Usman.Another one put up was this;A 'true solider and patriot of Afghanistan'. Who in actual fact is the Dehli local RSS rapist Sumit.Again a reverse image search reveals that this is a photo of paramilitary head of police Asif Tokhi, from Paktika, who died in a clash with the Taliban last year. He is not alive, nor was he a solider in the ANA.Here is Afghan media reporting his death;