Indians ordered mangoes worth Rs 25 crore on Zepto in April, Alphonso topped the list
As per a data shared by Zepto, popular grocery delivery app, Indians have ordered mangoes worth Rs 25 crore in the month of April.
Ankita Chakravarti
New Delhi,UPDATED: May 18, 2023 10:02 IST
Courtesy: Pixabay
According to data shared by Zepto, the demand for raw mangoes also saw an uptick with customers ordering raw mangoes worth Rs 25 lakhs. Whether it's whipping up a mouthwatering batch of achaar (pickle) that lasts all year long or sipping on the tangy goodness of Kairi Panna (Raw Mango juice), Zepto has witnessed a skyrocketing demand.
Alphonso, which is not only the most expensive mango variant, was ordered the most on Zepto. The mango from Ratnagiri has stolen the hearts of mango lovers in bustling cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi. The mangos captured 30 per cent share of total mango sales on Zepto.
Alphonso was closely followed by Bainganpalli from Andhra Pradesh, which captured 25 per cent of the total sales. The mangoes have become a crowd favorite in southern cities, while Kesar mangoes hold a special place in the hearts of mango aficionados. Fresh mango juice is a popular choice too, with Bainganpalli being the go-to variety for this refreshing summer treat.
Zepto revealed that it sources it mangoes from over 1,000 talented farmers across India. The top sources for each delightful variety include Ratnagiri and Devgad for Alphonso, Jalna & Junagarh for Kesar, Anantapur, Chittor, and Kolhapur for Badami, Pallakad for Lalbagh, Krishnagiri, and Ramnagar for Totapuri, and many more. Rest assured, Zepto ensures that only the finest, naturally ripened mangoes, free from harmful carbides, make it to your doorstep. Each variety even comes with a certification on the app, guaranteeing quality and transparency.
Srinibas Swain, Senior Vice President and Business Head for Zepto's Fresh Category, expressed his excitement, saying, "Fresh fruits and vegetables have become an absolute sensation on Zepto, accounting for over 50% of our customers' baskets. The remarkable surge in mango and other seasonal fruit and vegetable sales showcases the immense trust we've built in one of India's most essential grocery categories. We're proud to work hand-in-hand with our dedicated farmer community to create a rich and sustainable supply chain."