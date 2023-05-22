What's new

Indians ordered mangoes worth Rs 25 crore on Zepto in April, Alphonso topped the list

As per a data shared by Zepto, popular grocery delivery app, Indians have ordered mangoes worth Rs 25 crore in the month of April.
New Delhi,UPDATED: May 18, 2023 10:02 IST
In Short​

  • India’s obsession with mangoes has reached new heights.
  • Indians ordered Rs 60 lakh mangoes a day in the month of April.
  • Alphonso, which is not only the most expensive mango variant, was ordered the most on Zepto.
By Ankita Chakravarti: The mango season is here and the Indians can't keep calm. This year, India’s obsession with mangoes has reached new heights. People who are too busy to head out to the fruit markets are taking to online stores to order the king of fruits. As per a data shared by Zepto, popular grocery delivery app, Indians have ordered mangoes worth Rs 25 crore in the month of April. The data reveals that every day Zepto received orders worth Rs 60 lakh on a single day. And this is not all, the mango mania is going strong even in May and expected to surpass the April results.
According to data shared by Zepto, the demand for raw mangoes also saw an uptick with customers ordering raw mangoes worth Rs 25 lakhs. Whether it's whipping up a mouthwatering batch of achaar (pickle) that lasts all year long or sipping on the tangy goodness of Kairi Panna (Raw Mango juice), Zepto has witnessed a skyrocketing demand.
Alphonso, which is not only the most expensive mango variant, was ordered the most on Zepto. The mango from Ratnagiri has stolen the hearts of mango lovers in bustling cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi. The mangos captured 30 per cent share of total mango sales on Zepto.
Alphonso was closely followed by Bainganpalli from Andhra Pradesh, which captured 25 per cent of the total sales. The mangoes have become a crowd favorite in southern cities, while Kesar mangoes hold a special place in the hearts of mango aficionados. Fresh mango juice is a popular choice too, with Bainganpalli being the go-to variety for this refreshing summer treat.

Zepto revealed that it sources it mangoes from over 1,000 talented farmers across India. The top sources for each delightful variety include Ratnagiri and Devgad for Alphonso, Jalna & Junagarh for Kesar, Anantapur, Chittor, and Kolhapur for Badami, Pallakad for Lalbagh, Krishnagiri, and Ramnagar for Totapuri, and many more. Rest assured, Zepto ensures that only the finest, naturally ripened mangoes, free from harmful carbides, make it to your doorstep. Each variety even comes with a certification on the app, guaranteeing quality and transparency.

Srinibas Swain, Senior Vice President and Business Head for Zepto's Fresh Category, expressed his excitement, saying, "Fresh fruits and vegetables have become an absolute sensation on Zepto, accounting for over 50% of our customers' baskets. The remarkable surge in mango and other seasonal fruit and vegetable sales showcases the immense trust we've built in one of India's most essential grocery categories. We're proud to work hand-in-hand with our dedicated farmer community to create a rich and sustainable supply chain."
 

