Review: 'My Seditious Heart' is two decades of Arundhati Roy’s rage

Roy has had an astonishing rise to international fame

'India doesn’t live in her villages. India dies in her villages'

In one of her early essays, The Greater Common Good, she writes that “India doesn’t live in her villages. India dies in her villages. India gets kicked around in her villages. India lives in her cities. Her villagers are her citizens’ vassals and for that reason must be controlled and kept alive, but only just”.



In another essay, Power Politics: The Reincarnation of Rumpelstiltskin, Roy discusses what she says is the tragedy of privatisation of water in India. In it, she forces us to wonder how you can put a value on water, or decide what is a fair market price for something so essential to human life?



My Seditious Heart concerns itself with all of Roy’s most intimate vexations in the past two decades. She ruminates over the idea of nationhood and the “right way” to love the land that nurtures you. One of her most poignant and powerful essays is about the nuclear bomb, and how it is the most “anti-democratic, anti-human, outright evil thing ever made”, no matter how much a government may try to sell its people the idea of national pride in nuclear prowess.