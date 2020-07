True. But some countries never reveal casualties. That does not make is right or wrong. I am happy that India reveals its numbers so that the general population can determine whether a certain action was worth the death toll and question the government accordingly.



But the question that we should ask is why do we need to invent stories? Is it to satisfy some inner nerve? And do we really care about the respect China gives its soldiers or is it just a mechanism for us to gain the moral high ground in an otherwise dismal situation?

Click to expand...