If that were the case, most of the world wouldn't be wary of certain categories of "immigrants".



And what your spontaneous reaction fails to understand due to your tunnel vision is that I am not only talking about modern immigration. The people of the subcontinent have traveled far and wide. From Japan Indonesia China Mongolia Afghanistan to even African nations and very rarely have they been seen as unwelcome. Now don't tell me that those societies at the time had modern infrastructure and society.



Next time give yourself a minute to think before projectile vomiting on your keyboard.





Makes sense since your kind are unwelcome in most parts of the world, this must be the only place to live out your utopia.

Click to expand...