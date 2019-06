Indians mad at Pakistani ex-player Basit Ali, statement "India lost intentionally" or Was in Truth the Match was Fixed ICC Cricket Worldcup England vs India?See Video:One thing every Pakistani should understand - Best lesson is to rely on our own faith, and the Creator of Universe , then these third rate match fixing teams....fear is clearly evident.The greatest cheats of the cricket game stand exposed...thats been happening for long under the carpets of Icc. Look at the Afghanis desparate beoken down in mental comma right now. Exposing and speaking against evil is right way, but with proper evidence and backup LOGIC.So have this belief :If its God's will, we will qualify if not Pak played the best matches in Cricket tournament and fairly, passionately, united the country and the most exciting team in the whole worldcup tournament. Pakistan should welcome its team as such.And this is the right logic. Play fair and for a purpose. Winning and Loosing is part of the game.