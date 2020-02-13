Indians Living in Fear Fleeing Afghanistan

‘Living in fear’: Explosion rips through Sikh man’s shop in Afghanistan

Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, Satpal Singh (32), the shop owner, who was injured in the blast, said that he was still reeling under shock a day after and couldn’t stop thinking about what could have happened if his four-year old son had not refused to accompany him to the shop on Wednesday.

Damn what about the library that India built for Afghanis. I guess it's failed to produce some pro Indian professors.

