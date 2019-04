RFID chips could be next for the Kashmiri Muslims to identify them.

Indians are on a war path against Kashmiri Muslims, it is obvious from reading the comments on Omer Abdullah's tweet.

It seems they are wishing and demanding the removal of Article 370 from Indian' constitution.

Almost everyone of them are objecting Omer's use of word "Our Highways". Pointing that Kashmiris take freebees and the Highways are not theirs, etc.



I have commented yesterday on another thread, Imran's thinking that Modi would be willing to negotiate on Kashmir is absolutely absurd and wrong. Modi want's Palestinisation of Kashmiris. He will remove Article 370 and other clauses from the Constitutions and make Kashmiris a minority in Kashmir by forceful settlements of Hindus in Kashmir, exactly what Israelis did with Palestinians.



Kashmiris should be ready for the worst and start to organise from now on for the days to come.







Don't worry brother, this had already suggested in some of the replies to Omar's tweet.

Here is an example of it. Indians are becoming SS minded criminals no small thanks to Modi Chowkidar and RSS.





