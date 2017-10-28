What's new

Indians have two good reasons to support Armenia over Azerbaijan

Since the morning today, Armenia and Azerbaijan militaries have started clashing over some disputed piece territories. Social media accounts of that region were abuzz with reports of troop mobilizations and clashes that resulted in tanks blowing up and Drone attacks on air defense positions.

One thing that surprised me and left even me bit embarrassed when I found some Indians giving full support to Armenia with tag #IndiaStandswithArmenia. This was bit like "Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana" where India were needlessly generous towards Armenia by offering their support for her over the country of Azerbaijan.

After bit of googling on the whole issue, not only I got to know why these clashes are taking place but also I found out Indians have two good reasons to support Armenia over Azerbaijan.

Reason No 1.

We fully defend Indian position: Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan on Jammu and Kashmir

www.wionews.com

We fully defend Indian position: Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan on Jammu and Kashmir

Armenia has backed New Delhi on Kashmir, saying we defend the Indian position. In a candid chat with WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA), Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan also talked about trade, terror and climate...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com

Reason No 2.

Azerbaijan supports Pakistan stance on Jammu and Kashmir: President Aliyev


www.kashmirnewsobserver.com

Azerbaijan supports Pakistan stance on Jammu and Kashmir: President Aliyev | KNO

KNO
www.kashmirnewsobserver.com
 
You are waking up now?

It started 3 days ago.

Time for Azerbaijan to take its lands back.
 
Surprised to find so many Indians supporting Armenia though most of them will find it hard to tell the country in the map. And it has all got to do with distinctly different policies of these two countries vis-à-vis Kashmir.
 
