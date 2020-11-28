What's new

Indians have once again proved why their country is worst place for a woman to be Born.

If this is what they're doing to the woman in foreign countries imagine the plight of women who live under brutal hindutva regime which not only approves of rape but also encourages it.


https://www.reddit.com/r/pakistan/comments/nbqyx6


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392924777355038722

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393085818021892099


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392937387836067845

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393045551302594565

Now they're starting trend in support of these scumbags. Whole country is full of rapists.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1393129772490788866
 
This may not be all of India,
this is definitely MOST of india,

From their political leaders dreaming of marrying white skinned Kashmiri women
to this.

Fact of the matter is that the false caste system, has made indians realize which stock they are from.
All they have to do is look in the mirror.
 
