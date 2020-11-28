Indians have once again proved why their country is worst place for a woman to be Born.

Reichsmarschall
Feb 16, 2016
If this is what they're doing to the woman in foreign countries imagine the plight of women who live under brutal hindutva regime which not only approves of rape but also encourages it.
