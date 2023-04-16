What's new

Indians Have Highest Trust In Government,Modi continues to be world’s most popular leader

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1645837704012103703


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647082282669285377

Market research firm Ipsos Global Trust Monitor conducted a survey of 21 top countries in the world. The aim of the survey was to find out how much people in these 21 countries trust their government. In this survey, the people of India have expressed the most trust in their government. In other words, the Narendra Modi government at the Center has been stamped by the people as the most trusted government in the world in this survey.

In fact, the manner in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handled the crisis facing the country is not hidden from anyone. That is why people still think that it is possible only if there is Modi. This kind of belief has been expressed not only by the country of India but also by the people of many other countries. For the survey, the firm spoke to people in 21 countries, including Canada, South Africa, Turkey and the United States. Meanwhile, in most countries, people aged 16 to 74 were asked what they thought of their government. Most of the urban people participated in this survey.
According to the survey, 52% people have expressed trust in the Indian government. Along with IT companies (57%), energy (57%), and banking services (57%) emerged as the most trusted sectors. Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India, said, “People on the Internet trust IT companies the most. It is followed by energy, banking, retail, finance, pharmaceuticals, packaged goods, oil and gas companies. However, the survey also mentioned that people have less trust in social media companies, oil and gas companies.
Reliability, working transparency, responsible behavior are important factors

For urban Indians, key barometers of trust in an organization include transparency (33%), sustainability (33%), responsible behavior (29%) regarding its operations. For global citizens, reliability (36%), transparency about its operations (35%), and responsible behavior (31%) were the most important factors, the survey found.


Top the list of popular world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list of most popular world leaders in a recent survey conducted by political intelligence company Morning Consult with a rating of 78%. PM Modi is followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Swiss President Alain Berset and others in the list of world leaders based on their ratings in 22 countries.A survey by US-based consultancy firm ‘Morning Consult’ has rated Modi as the world’s most popular leader with an approval rating of 78 per cent. According to the ratings, PM Modi’s rating is ahead of other leaders including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1647444143839510528

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1642883451702370304
 
For this, people need to show appreciation to Rahul Gandhi. It is more than a Modi accomplishment, it is a PAPPU accomplishment.

I still amazed that "Rabadi devi" succeeded s the chief minister of Bihar before her husband, "Laalu Yadav," was going to jail.
 
