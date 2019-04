After Pakistani Military put up on display all four missiles recovered from the shot down MiG-21 proving that Abhinanadan didn't even get a chance to fire his weapon let alone shooting down a PAF aircraft. Being poor losers, the Indians have put image of a missile head seeker and claiming it to be hallow thus it proves that it had exploded after being fired.All that is very well except the missile head seeker belongs to an AIM-9L Missile which was recovered from an Israeli made Searcher II UAV of the Indian Air force shot down by the PAF back in 2002. Seems after recent humiliation at the hands of the PAF, the Indians have lost all sanity and are desperate to cover the lies of both Indian military and media.