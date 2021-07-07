What's new

Indians get *** kicked by honest greek

Nasr

Nasr

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
2,387
1
4,379
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ah these buffoons are hopeless, there isn't anything that one can do, will they are so willfully ignorant. The only reason why they are considered relevant, is because the zionist-west has propped them up to be. Otherwise they have shamefully conducted themselves on the world stage. Greeks aren't stupid, they are a resourceful people and have the acumen that is right up there with the best in the world.
 
LimaCharlie

LimaCharlie

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2019
325
0
451
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Who even allowed him on here? Mods?
o_0
UDAYCAMPUS said:
Oh so it's your fake account
Click to expand...
Indians, as always delusional
if it flushes your toilet, okay, it's my fake account i made because i have nothing better to do. Happy? Now go get yourself some burnol
 
Nasr

Nasr

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
2,387
1
4,379
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
LimaCharlie said:
Who even allowed him on here? Mods?
o_0


Indians, as always delusional
if it flushes your toilet, okay, it's my fake account i made because i have nothing better to do. Happy? Now go get yourself some burnol
Click to expand...
Bro, ignore when dogs bark, coz those who bark are usually the ones clenching their tails between their legs.
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

SENIOR MEMBER
May 7, 2011
2,026
-9
1,365
Country
India
Location
India
LimaCharlie said:
Who even allowed him on here? Mods?
o_0


Indians, as always delusional
if it flushes your toilet, okay, it's my fake account i made because i have nothing better to do. Happy? Now go get yourself some burnol
Click to expand...
Lol our delusion? Seeing a random newly born fake account in the internet spreading bs and parading it as defeat for India? Lol, how is this even a thread :lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 3, Guests: 6)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom