Indians From Shithole Criticise US : American Professor

Windjammer said: They have a right to critisize, Indians now exceed Mexicans in numbers for illegally entering the US. And if you make it there by hook or crook thank your lucky stars, but Indians being Indians think they are God's gift to mankind... If they are so great why they want to escape India. Click to expand...

Windy, my brother, you only have to look deeper into what she is saying. I am willing to bet that she thinks of Pakistanis as lower than Indians. What she is saying isn't exclusively for Indians, she is targeting every non white entity under the sun. Indian doctors earn more than other because they are better than others, this is common sense.America has a racism problem, there is structured racism in the system and the deep rooted racism in the society, do you think people should just look away when faced with racism just because they live in US?