Indians From Shithole Criticise US : American Professor

Vapnope

Vapnope

Sounded like a true white supremacist. These guys think they are the gods and no one should criticize them. She thinks Whites are doing a favour by employing non whites, well ask your corporates and your companies if they hire based on merit or they handout freebies.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

The lady has a right to critisize, Indians now exceed Mexicans in numbers for illegally entering the US. And if you make it there by hook or crook thank your lucky stars, but Indians being Indians think they are God's gift to mankind... If they are so great why they want to escape India.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

Windy, my brother, you only have to look deeper into what she is saying. I am willing to bet that she thinks of Pakistanis as lower than Indians. What she is saying isn't exclusively for Indians, she is targeting every non white entity under the sun. Indian doctors earn more than other because they are better than others, this is common sense.

America has a racism problem, there is structured racism in the system and the deep rooted racism in the society, do you think people should just look away when faced with racism just because they live in US?
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

On some level I agree with you but she did raise some value points. WHY have ALL non-white races not matched the economic, political, scientific and technological achievements of the white race?

Forget that, look at how many millions of indian hindus are in Arab Muslim GCC nations as they have an immeasurably superior culture and civilisation compared to indian hindu culture and civilisation.

In all honesty I and most Pakistanis living in the west could not give a flying f**k what whites or anyone else thinks of us. It doesn't phase or bother us like it does for other non-whites.
 
