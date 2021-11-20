What's new

Indians claims they killed 1300 PLA soldiers in Rezang La

Indians so shameless, they can spin any humiliating defeat into a big victory,

so 114 Indians dead vs 1300 PLA dead, almost 1:10? :cheesy: Indians did so much better in 1962 than Galwan, which they claim 1: 2? why Indians modest?

I am sure they will claim killed 20000 PLA in Galwan in near future, like one single young Sikh snapped 12 PLA neck, then dragged down another 6 with him down the cliff

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1461336534980837382

 
Indians and going fully retarded in other news water is wet but on a serious note I am not shocked at all
 
