Indians claim 114 Indian jawans killed 1300 PLA soldiers in Rezang La

Indians so shameless, they can spin any humiliating defeat into a big victory,

so 114 Indians dead vs 1300 PLA dead, more than 1:10? :cheesy: Indians did so much better in 1962 than Galwan, which modest Indians only claim 1: 2? wow so modest

I am sure they will claim killed 20000 PLA in Galwan in near future, like one single young Sikh snapped 12 PLA neck, then dragged down another 6 with him down the cliff

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1461336534980837382

 
Just give it some time to our Indian friends with wiki editing, the number of PLA death usually goes up every year if you compared the numbers to previous years with all the wars related to India.

Galwan PLA death numbers will jump every year by the Indian wiki editing army soon. They did that with 1962 and 1967 numbers already. I'll be more rich than Bill Gates if you buy stock for the PLA death numbers on Wikipedia. Since it will always go up!
 
Nah, Fake newj...Indians actually killed 1300,000,000,000 Godzillian Chinese, And Indians only lost 1 soldier that too died when he slip on the ice and fall off the cliff, Chini can't kill the mighty supa powa Indian soldiers...
 
And Indian that do not buy into this Bollywood fantasy are immediately banned in their sites. As a result, their discussion forums are just echo chambers of bragging for mental orgasms. I wonder if any Indian members accept the photos of those Indian prisoners holding their ears are real?
 
I can understand the amount of frustration by indians. There govt and bollywood tell them one thing and then china ruin the party by releasing the evidence. The humiliation is real here. Not to mention these indians will buy everything made in China as well.
 
faithfulguy said:
And Indian that do not buy into this Bollywood fantasy are immediately banned in their sites. As a result, their discussion forums are just echo chambers of bragging for mental orgasms. I wonder if any Indian members accept the photos of those Indian prisoners holding their ears are real?
They do have this unique national trait or national psyche. Given choices between a lie or truth, they'd rather to choose the lie if it sounds better, than to face truth, each and every time. Of course, there are some smart and cool headed Indians, but they are far in between, and they are likely to be trashed as "Anti-nationals", banned or eliminated.

If a problem that can be taken care of with a Bollywood movie, then that is not even a problem.
 
jaybird said:
Galwan PLA death numbers will jump every year by the Indian wiki editing army soon. They did that with 1962 and 1967 numbers already. I'll be more rich than Bill Gates if you buy stock for the PLA d
I normally contribute financially to wiki , lol, didn't know it was used by Indians for nefarious purposes, will stop now.
 
'Killed Over 1,200 Chinese Soldiers': Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh Hails 1962 Kumaon Battalion's 'Miracle'
Defence minister Rajnath Singh was at 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' in Pithoragarh. (ANI)

The defence minister was at 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' in honour of 232 war martyrs of the border district Pithoragarh.

LAST UPDATED:NOVEMBER 20, 2021, 14:17 IST
Hailing Kumaon battalion’s “miracle", defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he was told 114 jawans, who were martyred, killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers. He added that Pakistan tries to destabilise peace in India but a clear message has been sent out that “we will hit back".

“On November 18, I went to Rezang La where I was told about the miracle done by 124 jawans of Kumaon battalion. It can never be forgotten. I was told that 114 jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," Singh said in Pithoragarh, praising the “new and powerful India".

The defence minister was at ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ in honour of 232 war martyrs of the border district Pithoragarh. The yatra will be heading from Pithoragarh to Dehradun with the sacred soil of 232 war martyrs from the district.

The Shaheed Samman Yatra was launched by BJP president J P Nadda in Uttarakhand from the defence personnel dominated Sawad village in Chamoli district on November 15. The sacred soil from the homes of martyrs is to be collected during the yatra and used in the construction of a Sainya Dham (Soldiers’ Shrine) being built in Dehradun.

www.news18.com

'Killed Over 1,200 Chinese Soldiers': In Pithoragarh, Rajnath Singh Hails Kumaon Battalion's 'Miracle'

The defence minister was at 'Shaheed Samman Yatra' in honour of 232 war martyrs of the border district Pithoragarh.
In the whole 1962 China-India war, China suffered 700 casualties based on the Chinese sources and 13,00 based on Indian claim. Even based on Indian claim, that means almost all China casualties were suffered in this small battle, and other large battles happened all along the western, middle and eastern section China suffered almost zero causalties, oh my...What is the IQ level of this Defence minister?

I guess Indians have already started to celebrate this belated 1962 war victory over China by now.
 
