Indians Celebrating after Indian women hockey team lost to Argentina in semi Finals.

I thought it was positive news. That even after the loss, they were cheering up for their team.
yes we are cheering up for the team. whole India did. Those "neighbours" of one said player doesn't represent India. All the players will receive awards with good govt, job or promotions if they already have one. It's an historic achievement for the country and for the women's team who appeared in olympic for only 3rd time now and improving in each iteration. Also the entire team is good mix of Indians from all states. Those two idiots who did this are sure to spend some time in jail.
 
yes we are cheering up for the team. whole India did. Those "neighbours" of one said player doesn't represent India. All the players will receive awards with good govt, job or promotions if they already have one. It's an historic achievement for the country and for the women's team who appeared in olympic for only 3rd time now and improving in each iteration. Also the entire team is good mix of Indians from all states. Those two idiots who did this are sure to spend some time in jail.
Avoid VPN on Forum.
 
why ? I m Indian and my location flags are set correctly, not obfuscating anything. Besides, it is difficult for me to connect to the forum from the network I m using.
The answer for the why is, we do not allow use or proxy/VPN on the Forum. Your current location must be true and not the false flag. Awaiting for you to turn it off and share correct flag of your current location.

Regards
 
Are you an upper or lower caste Hindu?
 
Sure, but the most respect you need is in your street and locality, where you live and move to and fro. So, the torture the family bearing cannot be healed by the cheering of the nation.
 
