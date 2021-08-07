Indians Celebrating after Indian women hockey team lost to Argentina in semi Finals.

Surprise!!I thought it was positive news. That even after the loss, they were cheering up for their team.
yes we are cheering up for the team. whole India did. Those "neighbours" of one said player doesn't represent India. All the players will receive awards with good govt, job or promotions if they already have one. It's an historic achievement for the country and for the women's team who appeared in olympic for only 3rd time now and improving in each iteration. Also the entire team is good mix of Indians from all states. Those two idiots who did this are sure to spend some time in jail.
Are you an upper or lower caste Hindu?
caste system does not work anymore in India, and from where I m, northeast India, we never had any.
Yes it does and you are in denial. Are you bracketed as an upper or lower caste Hindu?
Sure, but the most respect you need is in your street and locality, where you live and move to and fro. So, the torture the family bearing cannot be healed by the cheering of the nation.