Indians Celebrating after Indian women hockey team lost to Argentina in semi Finals.

Goenitz said: I thought it was positive news. That even after the loss, they were cheering up for their team.

yes we are cheering up for the team. whole India did. Those "neighbours" of one said player doesn't represent India. All the players will receive awards with good govt, job or promotions if they already have one. It's an historic achievement for the country and for the women's team who appeared in olympic for only 3rd time now and improving in each iteration. Also the entire team is good mix of Indians from all states. Those two idiots who did this are sure to spend some time in jail.