Indians celebrate the bomb blast in Lahore

Jun 2, 2019
And we felt bad when these ugly animals were dying like animals due to covid. I guess it only shows we have humanity and they are nothing more than lowlife rats.
 
Aug 3, 2008
El Sidd said:
Due to the great wise foreign policy of the government, you cannot blame them.

This is why there is a security crisis in Pakistan.
The Indian Hindus also celebrated the crash of PIA passenger airline in Karachi a couple years ago as well.

The celebrations of terrorism by Indian Hindu community were so mainstream and prevalent that it made it into the mainstream media headlines.

They hate us because that's their mantra.
Pakistanis Say As Neighbours You Were Supposed To Share Sorrow

Shaik Zakeer Hussain
May 23, 2020

As the world mourns the tragic death of at least 85 people killed, after the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane, carrying them crashed into a residential neighbourhood in Karachi on Friday, anti-Muslim bigots in India are celebrating the devastating loss of life on social media.
The Airbus A320 passenger plane belonging to the state-run airline PIA crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony while on approach to Jinnah International Airport. The plane was carrying 91 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi.
While the news brought the rest of the world together in offering condolences to the families of those who died, right-wing Islamophobes in India, are joking and blatantly expressing their happiness at this shattering human loss.
Their comments on social media has left Pakistanis feeling shocked and horrified, while wondering how their neighbours could rejoice in the aftermath of such a horrific tragedy.
While some called it sickening and inhuman, others described it as sadistic.
An Extremely Cheap, Mentally Sickening, Inhumane, Horrifying Comments About #Piacrash From Indians In Below Snaps, How Dirty And Retarded Is Indian Nation Celebrating And Congratulating On More The 100 Humane Deaths.
Horrifying Example Of Hate Speech. @CynthiaDRitchie @Ashoswai Pic.Twitter.Com/YBt7NsRvdV
Mar 16, 2012
Where is the Pakistani libturd brigade? I heard Pakistani actors/actresses who worked in Bollywood and Pakistanis who watch Bollywood movies also celebrated the occasion.
 
