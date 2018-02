DSPORT to broadcast HBL Pakistan Super League 2018 in India

DSports is available on TATA SKY at Channel No. 495, VIDEOCON at Channel No. 410, DISH TV at Channel No. 630, BIG TV at Channel No. 514, DEN Network at Channel No. 412, SITI at Channel No. 83, ASIANET at Channel No. 312, ARASU at Channel No. 212, E INFRA at Channel No. 462, KABLE FIRST at Channel No. 907, MANTHAN at Channel No. 611

Indian viewers can watch online live streaming of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on cricketgateway.com through an user account.