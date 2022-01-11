Indians can now travel 60 countries visa-free ,India’s passport rank improves to 83 from 90

Indians can now travel 60 countries visa-free: check list here Hyderabad: India’s passport power has improved this quarter compared to 2021. It now ranks at 83rd position in the Henley Passport Index, climbing seven

World Most Powerful Passport 2022: Top 10 passports

Ranking Passport No. of countries holder can visit visa free 1 Japan, Singapore 192 2 Germany, South Korea 190 3 Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain 189 4 Austria, France, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands 188 5 Ireland, Portugal 187 6 Belgium, Norway, New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, US 186 7 Canada, Australia, Greece, Czech Republic Malta 185 8 Hungary, Poland 183 9 Slovakia, Lithuania 182 10 Latvia, Estonia, Slovenia 181

Weakest Passport in the World 2022: Weakest passports from bottom

Ranking Passport No. of countries holder can visit visa-free 111 Afghanistan 26 110 Iraq 28 109 Syria 29 108 Pakistan 31 107 Yemen 33 106 Somalia 34 105 Nepal and Palestinian Territories 37 104 North Korea 34

India’s passport power has improved this quarter compared to 2021. It now ranks at 83rd position in the Henley Passport Index, climbing seven places from 90th rank last year.With this, Indian passport holders can now visit 60 destinations worldwide including Oman and Armenia (latest additions) without obtaining a visa. India has added 35 more destinations since 2006.A statement by Henley and Partners said that in 2006 an individual could, on average, visit 57 countries visa-free.“Today, that number has risen to 107, but this overall increase marks a growing disparity between countries in the global north and those in the global south, with nationals from countries such as Sweden and the US able to visit more than 180 destinations visa-free, while passport holders from Angola, Cameroon, and Laos can only enter about 50,” the statement said.The current rankings are for the first quarter of 2022 and India shares the position with Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa, behind Rwanda and Uganda.