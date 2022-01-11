What's new

Indians can now travel 60 countries visa-free ,India’s passport rank improves to 83 from 90

Hyderabad: India’s passport power has improved this quarter compared to 2021. It now ranks at 83rd position in the Henley Passport Index, climbing seven places from 90th rank last year.

With this, Indian passport holders can now visit 60 destinations worldwide including Oman and Armenia (latest additions) without obtaining a visa. India has added 35 more destinations since 2006.

Indians can travel to these countries visa-free:



A statement by Henley and Partners said that in 2006 an individual could, on average, visit 57 countries visa-free.

“Today, that number has risen to 107, but this overall increase marks a growing disparity between countries in the global north and those in the global south, with nationals from countries such as Sweden and the US able to visit more than 180 destinations visa-free, while passport holders from Angola, Cameroon, and Laos can only enter about 50,” the statement said.

The current rankings are for the first quarter of 2022 and India shares the position with Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa, behind Rwanda and Uganda.



World Most Powerful Passport 2022: Top 10 passports
RankingPassportNo. of countries holder can visit visa free
1Japan, Singapore192
2Germany, South Korea190
3Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain189
4Austria, France, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands188
5Ireland, Portugal187
6Belgium, Norway, New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, US186
7Canada, Australia, Greece, Czech Republic Malta185
8Hungary, Poland183
9Slovakia, Lithuania182
10Latvia, Estonia, Slovenia181
Weakest Passport in the World 2022: Weakest passports from bottom
RankingPassportNo. of countries holder can visit visa-free
111Afghanistan26
110Iraq28
109Syria29
108Pakistan31
107Yemen33
106Somalia34
105Nepal and Palestinian Territories37
104North Korea34
 
