Indians can now travel 60 countries visa-free ,India’s passport rank improves to 83 from 90

Hyderabad: India’s passport power has improved this quarter compared to 2021. It now ranks at 83rd position in the Henley Passport Index, climbing seven places from 90th rank last year.
With this, Indian passport holders can now visit 60 destinations worldwide including Oman and Armenia (latest additions) without obtaining a visa. India has added 35 more destinations since 2006.
Indians can travel to these countries visa-free:
A statement by Henley and Partners said that in 2006 an individual could, on average, visit 57 countries visa-free.
“Today, that number has risen to 107, but this overall increase marks a growing disparity between countries in the global north and those in the global south, with nationals from countries such as Sweden and the US able to visit more than 180 destinations visa-free, while passport holders from Angola, Cameroon, and Laos can only enter about 50,” the statement said.
The current rankings are for the first quarter of 2022 and India shares the position with Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa, behind Rwanda and Uganda.
World Most Powerful Passport 2022: Top 10 passports
Weakest Passport in the World 2022: Weakest passports from bottom
World Most Powerful Passport 2022: Top 10 passports
|Ranking
|Passport
|No. of countries holder can visit visa free
|1
|Japan, Singapore
|192
|2
|Germany, South Korea
|190
|3
|Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain
|189
|4
|Austria, France, Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands
|188
|5
|Ireland, Portugal
|187
|6
|Belgium, Norway, New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, US
|186
|7
|Canada, Australia, Greece, Czech Republic Malta
|185
|8
|Hungary, Poland
|183
|9
|Slovakia, Lithuania
|182
|10
|Latvia, Estonia, Slovenia
|181
|Ranking
|Passport
|No. of countries holder can visit visa-free
|111
|Afghanistan
|26
|110
|Iraq
|28
|109
|Syria
|29
|108
|Pakistan
|31
|107
|Yemen
|33
|106
|Somalia
|34
|105
|Nepal and Palestinian Territories
|37
|104
|North Korea
|34