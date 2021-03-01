Indians boycott 'Spider-Man' over anti-Modi tweet



Pop icon Rihanna is back in the headlines as she is being accused of mocking a Hindu god after she was pictured topless ... Rihanna sparks outrage after posting topless ... 03:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2021Pop icon Rihanna is back in the headlines as she is being accused of mocking a Hindu god after she was pictured topless ... Click to expand...

11:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2021#BoycottSpiderman started trending on Twitter as the Spider-Man star had to face the wrath of angry Twitterati in India because of a case of mistaken cyber identity.A historian with the Twitter handle @holland_tom tweeted a post mocking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a huge cricket stadium was renamed after him.“I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself,” he wrote sarcastically. “Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick...” he concluded.Prompting a backlash from Indians, netizens mistook the Twitter account of historian Tom Holland with the British star of “Spider-Man”.The Twitter handle of the 24-year-old heartthrob is @TomHolland1996.Realizing the chaos, the historian Holland came to the rescue as he cleared the confusion and apologised,“Oh dear — I seem single-handed to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India.” “I should have remembered that with great power comes great responsibility,” he tweeted.He then apologised to the actor saying, "I had not realised that #BoycottSpiderman actually trended in India on the day that @TomHolland1996 was promoting his new film! My apologies to him as well. (Though it is quite funny...) "The outrage against an international personality for speaking up on an Indian issue comes after recently the Pop icon Rihanna sent social media into a frenzy as she vocalised her opinion on India’s farmers' protest that despite going on for months, has been left answered.