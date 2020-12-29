What's new

Indians bought 17 lakh more Chinese phones this October than October 2019 despite Galwan

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,384
-2
81,081
Country
China
Location
China
Indians bought 17 lakh more Chinese phones this October than October 2019 despite Galwan
Estimates of online sales of smartphones show Indians primarily shopped from five brands this October, including 4 Chinese companies Xiaomi, Vivo, realme and Oppo.
REGINA MIHINDUKULASURIYA 29 December, 2020 8:00 am IST


A vendor uses a smartphone at a wholesale stall selling mobile phone accessories (Representational image) | Dhiraj Singh | Bloomberg


New Delhi: Data on online smartphone shopping has shown that Indians bought 17 lakh more Chinese devices this October than they did last year. This despite calls to boycott Chinese products and support ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ amid the ongoing tensions between India and China at the Line of Actual Control and the Indian government banning over 200 Chinese apps.

Tech market analyst firm IDC, that looked at both the online and offline sales figures, said: “… India’s smartphone market registered a massive year-over-year (YoY) growth of 42% in October, shipping 21 million units. The growth was driven by multiple online sale festivals and continuing pent up demand from 3Q20.”

An executive at a leading smartphone market analyst firm, who requested anonymity, shared estimates for how many phones the top fives mobile brands in India sold online during October 2019 and October 2020.

Of these, four are Chinese — Xiaomi, Vivo, realme and Oppo.

In October 2019, these Chinese brands sold an estimated 46.07 lakh smartphones. Fast forward a year, and the sales jumped by nearly 17 lakh to 63.01 lakh smartphones.

These numbers were calculated based on the figures shared by the smartphone market analyst.


The estimates show that consumer trends didn’t take a hit from the boycott calls that emerged in June after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese soldiers. Among those supporting the boycott was Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. In June, the government banned the first tranche of Chinese apps, adding to the list over the months.

As it stands, October saw two prominent and heavily promoted online sales from Amazon and Flipkart to coincide with the festive shopping season.

While Amazon held its ‘Great Indian Festival sale’ from 16 October to 13 November, offering discounts up to 70 per cent, Flipkart held its flagship ‘Big Billion Days sale’ from 16 to 21 October.

This year’s ‘Great Indian Festival’ was one of the longest Amazon has held, according to a Times of India report. Flipkart said it saw double the number of customers visiting its mobile category during the sale.

theprint.in

Indians bought 17 lakh more Chinese phones this October than October 2019 despite Galwan

Estimates of online sales of smartphones show Indians primarily shopped from five brands this October, including 4 Chinese companies Xiaomi, Vivo, realme and Oppo.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
4,275
3
6,390
Country
China
Location
China
I think although these are some Chinese brands, they can no longer be considered as made in China, because they are made in India.The profit margin is not high, that is, most of it stays in India.
Apple mobile phone is an American brand, but it is made in China，High profits, most of which go to the United States and a small amount to China.

So from this point of view, the purchase of cell phone such as millet is in the best interests of India
 
ToddBing

ToddBing

FULL MEMBER
Jun 25, 2020
342
0
839
Country
China
Location
China
Maybe the reason is a few month earlier lots of India nationalist broke their Made-in-China phones.
and now they have to pay to buy another made-in-China phone.
 
I S I

I S I

BANNED
Jan 25, 2015
9,689
-32
15,171
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ToddBing said:
Maybe the reason is a few month earlier lots of India nationalist broke their Made-in-China phones.
and now they have to pay to buy another made-in-China phone.
Click to expand...
EokiwjuU0AA4wVx.jpeg


Translation

Life of an Indian: wakeup daily, poo in a loo, boycott & get back to sleep.
 
Last edited:
pikkuboss

pikkuboss

FULL MEMBER
Jan 28, 2016
463
-12
433
Country
India
Location
India
The brands are Chinese of course. But they are no longer made in China. A mobile phone imported from China to India no longer makes business sense.
 
G

gulli

BANNED
Jul 24, 2017
1,489
-12
818
Country
India
Location
India
I wonder what will happen once, we setup our own chip industry with the help of Taiwan and ban all the Chinese phone.. Just hoping no one will cry..
 
D

dreamer11

BANNED
May 10, 2020
227
-7
117
Country
India
Location
India
Indians/Asians are VERY price conscious ....

Unless China STOP DUMPING its goods across the world we have no choice.

We are enemies but I've to accept the fact ''Made in China goods are LIFE LINE for ALL Developing and under developing countries''.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
9,783
17
20,490
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
gulli said:
I wonder what will happen once, we setup our own chip industry with the help of Taiwan and ban all the Chinese phone.. Just hoping no one will cry..
Click to expand...
You'll be a colony of China by then, so as long as you carry your People's Republic id card with you, you can use whatever microchip floats your boat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom