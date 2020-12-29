Indians bought 17 lakh more Chinese phones this October than October 2019 despite Galwan

I think although these are some Chinese brands, they can no longer be considered as made in China, because they are made in India.The profit margin is not high, that is, most of it stays in India.

Apple mobile phone is an American brand, but it is made in China，High profits, most of which go to the United States and a small amount to China.



So from this point of view, the purchase of cell phone such as millet is in the best interests of India