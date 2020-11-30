Indians being killed in Indian Hospitals

khansaheeb
If COVID doesn't kill them then hospitals will:-
24 Covid patients die after oxygen tank leak in Nashik hospital
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the heirs of the deceased
www.asianage.com
14 Covid patients dead in Maharashtra hospital ICU fire
TV visuals showed the smoke-filled ICU in a disarray after the blaze, with the ceiling falling off in some places
www.asianage.com
Covid-19 Patients Die From Hospital Fire And Oxygen Shortages As Pandemic Continues To Ravage India
Twin tragedies in hospitals in two of India’s biggest cities—Mumbai and Delhi—highlight the severity of the escalating pandemic in India.
www.forbes.com
India: Hospital fire kills 13 COVID patients | DW | 23.04.2021
The blaze at a hospital in western India comes as the country grapples with the world's biggest daily surge of COVID infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
www.dw.com