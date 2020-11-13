What's new

Indians Be Like ''Kala Kata'' In a Cotton Field !

The defeated and desperate Indian Army released this video of an allegedly missile strike on a Pakistan Army bunker.
These kind of incidents are nothing unusual on LOC, however notice the missile is travelling from left to right, portraying the Indian Army positions to be on the left side from where the missile must have been fired from. So that can only mean that the right side is Pakistani area of LOC or wherever. Ironically the allegedly Indian drone capturing the footage from Pakistani side...... that too in broad day light. This is even more astonishing than other videos where the camera is positioned right under the bunkers. If Indians can get so close to a Pakistani bunker they might as well be raiding it and bring back some Pakistani soldiers to prove their worth.
In all earnest, with these staged attacks, the Indians stand as exposed as a ''Kala Kata'' in a Cotton Field.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327212455253032960
 
Because of corona virus the Bollywood production staff was jobless. Now if Modi gee is giving them jobs to produce propaganda videos you Pakistani have a problem with that too. Bhaut jiaaadaaa hai yeh aab
 
The defeated and desperate Indian Army released this video of an allegedly missile strike on a Pakistan Army bunker.
These kind of incidents are nothing unusual on LOC, however notice the missile is travelling from left to right, portraying the Indian Army positions to be on the left side from where the missile must have been fired from. So that can only mean that the right side is Pakistani area of LOC or wherever. Ironically the allegedly Indian drone capturing the footage from Pakistani side...... that too in broad day light. This is even more astonishing than other videos where the camera is positioned right under the bunkers. If Indians can get so close to a Pakistani bunker they might as well be raiding it and bring back some Pakistani soldiers to prove their worth.
In all earnest, with these staged attacks, the Indians stand as exposed as a ''Kala Kata'' in a Cotton Field.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1327212455253032960
I am sure this is their own bunker that they destroyed for propaganda purposes.
 
The reality is that Neelum Valley civilians in AJK is being heavily targeted by the indians. Kids are loosing their eyes because they are being shot, houses are on fire because of Indian firing. AJK people cannot live like this. It is better for them to join China than to spend rest of their lives with the inability of Pakistan to do nothing.
 
