Indians Be Like ''Kala Kata'' In a Cotton Field !

The defeated and desperate Indian Army released this video of an allegedly missile strike on a Pakistan Army bunker.These kind of incidents are nothing unusual on LOC, however notice the missile is travelling from left to right, portraying the Indian Army positions to be on the left side from where the missile must have been fired from. So that can only mean that the right side is Pakistani area of LOC or wherever. Ironically the allegedly Indian drone capturing the footage from Pakistani side...... that too in broad day light. This is even more astonishing than other videos where the camera is positioned right under the bunkers. If Indians can get so close to a Pakistani bunker they might as well be raiding it and bring back some Pakistani soldiers to prove their worth.In all earnest, with these staged attacks, the Indians stand as exposed as a ''Kala Kata'' in a Cotton Field.