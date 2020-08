MY COMMENTARY

Trust Yoga instructor on leave of absence after ex-student alleges sexual assault during class

Report filed against resident teacher at Trust Yoga for sexual assault

Yoga Teacher

Raj

You are twisted like a pretzel, and your yoga instructor comes by and pushes you deeper into the pose, cheekily commenting “Where are you from? lazy member!”. That’s a trademark of Raj Chauhan’s classes which are equal parts laughter and equal parts transformation. Try his Wheel Yoga class and experience poses beyond your imagination!



Originally from Rishikesh, Raj was teaching in Vietnam for the last 5 years prior to Singapore.



With a strong affinity for acro and rhythmic yoga, Raj also paints and plays music in his free time. Next time you are in the studio, ask him what instruments he plays.