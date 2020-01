In Australia the reported rape rate per 100,000 people is relatively high, although it is in a decreasing trend, coming down from 91.6 in 2003 [34] to 28.6 in 2010. [35] This stands in contrast to reported rape rate of 1.2 per 100,000 in Japan , 1.8 per 100,000 in India , 4.6 rapes per 100,000 in Bahrain , 12.3 per 100,000 in Mexico , 24.1 per 100,000 in United Kingdom , 28.6 per 100,000 in United States , 66.5 per 100,000 in Sweden