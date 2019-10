Manufacturers and industry experts say small retail shops, hit hard by demonetisation & GST, aren’t buying stocks and are delaying payments.

Research firm Edelweiss Securities estimates that there are over 1 lakh MBOs across India, which account for over 60 per cent of the total sales of undergarments, while the rest take place through modern trade formats like malls or online portals.According to a 2014 report by consultancy firm Technopak, India’s innerwear market was worth Rs 19,950 crore, and is estimated to grow at 13 per cent annually to reach Rs 68,270 crore by 2024.“Among the core apparel categories, innerwear appears to be a potential growth category across all segments. With rising incomes, higher discretionary spending, greater number of working women and growing fashion consciousness, the innerwear segment is expected to continue to progress,” the report had stated.It had also said while the innerwear market had traditionally been largely unorganised, the organised innerwear segment had shown promising growth in the preceding few years.