TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
- Dec 26, 2018
[Exclusive] 40% of Pakistan's frontline fighter jets docked for a variety of reasons
There are problems with the fuselage, with cracks being detected in the lower fairing skin. This is an area that is most affected by G or gravity-related pressures.
www.timesnownews.com
Pajeets are always at it thats why we need a strong system to bust down and counter their propaganda... we can develop our own model with inspiration from Eastern European nations counter propaganda systems...
Fake news alert accounts (that respond within minutes because more times lies are out there more people will believe em)
Counter Propaganda accounts websites ( Debunking and Countering their stories thoroughly)
Propaganda Channels websites accounts etc ( explore their fault lines and take advantage of them they have many and we dont even have tell lies or half lies there are real problems and fault lines that can be used very successfully)
These are just basic steps we need there are whole models fron Ukraine and other Eastern EU countries that can be studied properly and their methods can be used by us too.. they have many comedy programs just to make fun of russian propaganda
Last edited: