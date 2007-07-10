What's new

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

www.timesnownews.com

[Exclusive] 40% of Pakistan's frontline fighter jets docked for a variety of reasons

There are problems with the fuselage, with cracks being detected in the lower fairing skin. This is an area that is most affected by G or gravity-related pressures.
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323703516758568960



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323708237699579906



Pajeets are always at it thats why we need a strong system to bust down and counter their propaganda... we can develop our own model with inspiration from Eastern European nations counter propaganda systems...

Fake news alert accounts (that respond within minutes because more times lies are out there more people will believe em)

Counter Propaganda accounts websites ( Debunking and Countering their stories thoroughly)

Propaganda Channels websites accounts etc ( explore their fault lines and take advantage of them they have many and we dont even have tell lies or half lies there are real problems and fault lines that can be used very successfully)

These are just basic steps we need there are whole models fron Ukraine and other Eastern EU countries that can be studied properly and their methods can be used by us too.. they have many comedy programs just to make fun of russian propaganda
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
They believe in the conjectures, not the TRUTH....

It is the trait of the Sheyatin, not much folks can do about it...
Click to expand...
We can use the truth Kardash and hurt them more than this but for that we need a proper institution to do it..
Imran Khan said:
why not 90% of them simply?
Click to expand...
Have to make em believable to pajeets right ?
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
They believe in the conjectures, not the TRUTH....

It is the trait of the Sheyatin, not much folks can do about it...
Click to expand...
ISPR has been studying psychology of somewhat similar things as per Ali Ilyas but idk when it is going to be implemented...
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Pakistan has managed to keep its 50+ year old Mirages flying, and India propaganda doesn’t think Pakistan can maintain the less than 20 year olds JF-17s, for which it has the factory to make parts?
 
M

MuhammedAli

India is our dushman aur they are demonstrating their commitment to dushmani. But Pakis as entire nation and entire political and millitary nation showing they are tatta choop nation. Tatta chooping of anyone not Pakistani and not Afghani is the top priority every Pakistan. All this tatta chooping because Pakistanis want the world to fcking world to see we are nice people. Entire fcking nation runs on logh kia kahen gay. Beta fcks about ... Hes stud ... Beti fcks bout if we didnt disown her or attempt to restore izzat by qatling her to murda... If we dont logh kia kahen gay ... Everythng is done ... Because ... If we didnt/did logh kia kahen gay ... The facking mantra of nation ...

I am getting fcking pissed with dumb asses complaining about indian propaganda ... What the fick u complainign bout ... They are cow mootar peeyo dushman and lann pooja karnay walay bunch of pajeets they would use every chnce to demonstrate dushmani. When will you Pakis stop tattay chooping and treat cow mootar peeyo pajeets like dushman. Nah you wont because ur sucker for tattay chooping ... You think/ feel ur too civilized for being petty ... We are too educated ... Bollocks ... To be like pajeets we are civilised ... You have to be like ur dushman ... And use every chance to degrade drag them into mud and every enemy of ur enemynis friend ... Look at indians ... Every where on earth muslims get shit ... Indians are supporting the persecutors of muslims... Mayanmar france china israel armenia ... Anyone and eberyone harming muslims has support of indians ... Their dushmani is universal ... Ur dushmani is with their men ... Otherwise ur licking tv screens to get good lick of hindu phudi on ... Nation hooked on phudi of its enemy cannot fight that nation ... Jistera phudi kay peechay maan baap say larka larh aur chor sakta heh magr phudi ko nahin ... Issee tera pakistani indian phudi kay peechay baghawat kafir indian ho sakta heh magr larh nahin sakta ...
 
Awan68

Awan68

MuhammedAli said:
India is our dushman aur they are demonstrating their commitment to dushmani. But Pakis as entire nation and entire political and millitary nation showing they are tatta choop nation. Tatta chooping of anyone not Pakistani and not Afghani is the top priority every Pakistan. All this tatta chooping because Pakistanis want the world to fcking world to see we are nice people. Entire fcking nation runs on logh kia kahen gay. Beta fcks about ... Hes stud ... Beti fcks bout if we didnt disown her or attempt to restore izzat by qatling her to murda... If we dont logh kia kahen gay ... Everythng is done ... Because ... If we didnt/did logh kia kahen gay ... The facking mantra of nation ...

I am getting fcking pissed with dumb asses complaining about indian propaganda ... What the fick u complainign bout ... They are cow mootar peeyo dushman and lann pooja karnay walay bunch of pajeets they would use every chnce to demonstrate dushmani. When will you Pakis stop tattay chooping and treat cow mootar peeyo pajeets like dushman. Nah you wont because ur sucker for tattay chooping ... You think/ feel ur too civilized for being petty ... We are too educated ... Bollocks ... To be like pajeets we are civilised ... You have to be like ur dushman ... And use every chance to degrade drag them into mud and every enemy of ur enemynis friend ... Look at indians ... Every where on earth muslims get shit ... Indians are supporting the persecutors of muslims... Mayanmar france china israel armenia ... Anyone and eberyone harming muslims has support of indians ... Their dushmani is universal ... Ur dushmani is with their men ... Otherwise ur licking tv screens to get good lick of hindu phudi on ... Nation hooked on phudi of its enemy cannot fight that nation ... Jistera phudi kay peechay maan baap say larka larh aur chor sakta heh magr phudi ko nahin ... Issee tera pakistani indian phudi kay peechay baghawat kafir indian ho sakta heh magr larh nahin sakta ...
Click to expand...
Did u forget to take ur meds today?
 
SQ8

SQ8

Nothing for them to worry about - I mean its believing stuff like this that gets you blown out of the sky so I hope the entire Indian airforces explodes with arrogance and overconfidence - it will be turkey shoot for the PAF then.
 
Riz

Riz

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
www.timesnownews.com

[Exclusive] 40% of Pakistan's frontline fighter jets docked for a variety of reasons

There are problems with the fuselage, with cracks being detected in the lower fairing skin. This is an area that is most affected by G or gravity-related pressures.
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323703516758568960



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323708237699579906



Pajeets are always at it thats why we need a strong system to bust down and counter their propaganda... we can develop our own model with inspiration from Eastern European nations counter propaganda systems...

Fake news alert accounts (that respond within minutes because more times lies are out there more people will believe em)

Counter Propaganda accounts websites ( Debunking and Countering their stories thoroughly)

Propaganda Channels websites accounts etc ( explore their fault lines and take advantage of them they have many and we dont even have tell lies or half lies there are real problems and fault lines that can be used very successfully)

These are just basic steps we need there are whole models fron Ukraine and other Eastern EU countries that can be studied properly and their methods can be used by us too.. they have many comedy programs just to make fun of russian propaganda
Click to expand...
These jokers still at the bottom in world's most happiest countries index??
 
A

achhu

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
www.timesnownews.com

[Exclusive] 40% of Pakistan's frontline fighter jets docked for a variety of reasons

There are problems with the fuselage, with cracks being detected in the lower fairing skin. This is an area that is most affected by G or gravity-related pressures.
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323703516758568960



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323708237699579906



Pajeets are always at it thats why we need a strong system to bust down and counter their propaganda... we can develop our own model with inspiration from Eastern European nations counter propaganda systems...

Fake news alert accounts (that respond within minutes because more times lies are out there more people will believe em)

Counter Propaganda accounts websites ( Debunking and Countering their stories thoroughly)

Propaganda Channels websites accounts etc ( explore their fault lines and take advantage of them they have many and we dont even have tell lies or half lies there are real problems and fault lines that can be used very successfully)

These are just basic steps we need there are whole models fron Ukraine and other Eastern EU countries that can be studied properly and their methods can be used by us too.. they have many comedy programs just to make fun of russian propaganda
Click to expand...
ha ha ha if news is fake just deny it , why so much hue and cry ? :enjoy:
 
