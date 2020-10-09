What's new

Indians and Central Asians Are the New Face of the Islamic State

Rahil khan

Rahil khan

FULL MEMBER
Dec 3, 2011
1,324
3
1,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indians and Central Asians Are the New Face of the Islamic State
Terrorists from India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan were never at the forefront of global jihad before—now they are.
BY RAFFAELLO PANTUCCI | OCTOBER 8, 2020, 6:32 AM


As white nationalists across the world have gained prominence through racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic acts, the world’s focus on terrorism seems to have shifted. Many experts on extremism now focus heavily on the far-right in its many incarnations as an important driver of terrorist threat. But this myopic approach ignores the dynamism that the Islamic State injected into the international jihadist movement, and the long-term repercussions of the networks it built. In particular, the Indian and Central Asian linkages that the group fostered are already having repercussions beyond the region.

This threat emerged most recently with the attack by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) on Jalalabad prison in early August. The attack showed a level of ambition that distinguished the group from many of the Islamic State’s other regional affiliates. Part of a bigger global push to do something about colleagues rotting in prisons, it was also a way of signaling how the group’s approach to freeing its prisoners differed from the Taliban’s. In ISKP’s eyes, the Taliban are in essence surrendering in their peace negotiations with the U.S. government. But the most interesting aspect of the attack was the roster of fighters involved—a multinational group that included Afghans, Indians, Tajiks, and Pakistanis.


While at first glance this seems unsurprising, the presence of Central Asians and Indians in transnational attacks is a relatively new phenomenon that reflects a shifting pattern in jihadism linked to the Islamic State. Some of the group’s most dramatic attacks—like the Easter 2019 Sri Lanka bombings, the attack on a Turkish nightclub on New Year’s Eve 2017, or the 2017 truck attacks in New York City and Stockholm—revealed jihadism’s persistent appeal to a global audience. Indeed, the rise of Central and South Asian cohorts to the front rank of attack planning is a development with potentially worrying consequences.

Jihadist ideas are not new to Central Asia or India. The civil war in 1990s Tajikistan that broke out in the wake of the country’s emancipation from the Soviet Union was an early post-Cold War battlefield which included jihadist elements. Fighters used northern Afghanistan as a base from which to fight in Tajikistan.

While most of the support for the fighting in Tajikistan emerged from communities in northern Afghanistan who went on to fight against al Qaeda and the Taliban, some disillusioned fighters in the conflict ended up fighting alongside al Qaeda. And for a while, assessments of where al Qaeda would go after its ejection from Afghanistan post-9/11 focused on the Fergana Valley, a region spanning Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan that is home to conservative communities who have clashed with their respective capitals. Groups like the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Jund al Khilafah, the Islamic Jihad Union or various Tajikistani groups provided networks that helped Central Asians get involved in fighting in Afghanistan and Pakistan. But these networks were relatively limited in their impact.


India’s history of jihadism goes back even further. The country was the birthplace of the Deobandi movement, a sect that was a source of ideas for the Taliban among others. And the conflict in Kashmir has long been held up by extremist groups as one of the world’s most long-standing unresolved jihadi conflicts. While most Kashmiris are nationalists furious at New Delhi, their conflict is one that is regularly adopted as a rallying cry by extremists who point to it as one of the many places where Muslims are being abused.

Yet notwithstanding this heritage, neither India nor Central Asia has historically produced many figures in the international jihadist movement, launching attacks far from their borders. Indians have stayed involved in networks in India, or occasionally Pakistan. Central Asians have shown up in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but rarely farther afield. That is changing.

A major attraction drawing young men and women to jihadism has always been the idea of participating in a transnational religious movement and an epic global struggle. To focus only on a parochial local level misses the larger canvas of their narratives. This appears to be a gap that the Islamic State identified and filled.

A major turning point in Indian and Central Asian involvement in the global jihadist movement was Syria. A cauldron that continues to draw people in, it is a clear and significant marker in the international jihadist story. The battlefield was one that drew in Muslims from almost 100 different countries and from every continent. This included Indians and Central Asians, though their experiences were markedly different.

The Central Asians integrated well into the conflict, serving alongside both Islamic State and al Qaeda-affiliated groups. For example, Tajikistani former Colonel Gulmurod Khalimov rose to be a senior Islamic State commander. Large groups of Central Asians fought on the battlefield. In contrast, the few Indians who made it to the Levant had a different experience. Many received bad treatment at the hands of their Arab hosts, who tended to look down on them—reflecting the status of South Asians as poor laborers in much of the Arab world. This racism did not stop a significant number of Indians being drawn to the group, however. A more thriving community of Indian fighters made it to the conflict in Afghanistan to fight alongside ISKP there.

foreignpolicy.com

Indians and Central Asians Are the New Face of the Islamic State

Terrorists from India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan were never at the forefront of global jihad before—now they are.
foreignpolicy.com foreignpolicy.com
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,704
16
17,163
Country
India
Location
India
Rahil khan said:
India’s history of jihadism goes back even further. The country was the birthplace of the Deobandi movement, a sect that was a source of ideas for the Taliban among others.
Click to expand...
The above is what I have been stressing for a long time. It is fashionable to only blame something called Wahabism from Saudia. But terrorism from among Muslims is based mainly from two sources : Deobandi thought from India and Ikhwani thought from Africa. Also, Sayyid Qutb, the leader of the Ikhwanis was also influenced by Deobandi thought.
 
Last edited:
Rahil khan

Rahil khan

FULL MEMBER
Dec 3, 2011
1,324
3
1,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
The above is what I have been stressing for a long time. It is fashionable to only blame something called Wahabism from Saudia. But terrorism from among Muslims in modern times is based mainly from two sources : Deobandi thought from India and Ikhwani thought from Africa.
Click to expand...
Indians are getting involved under the state supervision as per BJP's policy. The rise of Indian nationalism is directly proportional to rise of terrorist activities wrapped with the label of Islam and Jihad both on domestic and global stage. Double kill isn't it, but ultimately getting into a huge mess.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,704
16
17,163
Country
India
Location
India
Rahil khan said:
Indians are getting involved under the state supervision as per BJP's policy. The rise of Indian nationalism is directly proportional to rise of terrorist activities wrapped with the label of Islam and Jihad both on domestic and global stage. Double kill isn't it, but ultimately getting into a huge mess.
Click to expand...
Well, militancy by Muslims whether from India or elsewhere, is not really directly connected to the BJP government. But yes, this government does not complain when its Western ally governments introduce or sustain militant / regressive groups in Muslim-majority countries. For example, the Western governments plan to leave Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban instead of the progressive movement called SPA ( Solidarity Party of Afghanistan ).

Another aspect. I would have like the Indian armed forces to help the Syrian government but the BJP government will not do that because not only that will go against the BJP's understanding with the Western governments it will also go against the Hindutva elements' idea that Syria is a Muslim-majority country and hence instead of it being helped it is Israel which should be automatically supported. Some years ago on PDF some Indian right-wing members were sporting the profile-pic "Keep calm and support Israel".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

A
Indians and Central Asians Are the New Face of the Islamic State - Foreign Policy
Replies
2
Views
40
The BrOkEn HeArT
The BrOkEn HeArT
PakAlp
Dr Tahir ul Qadri vision of a modern Islamic State
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha
K
Afghanistan requests Indian troops, in recent visit
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
4K
vishwambhar
vishwambhar
S
Hindutva Threat to China and Pakistan
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Desert Fox
Iranian Hegemony in the Islamic World
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
7K
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top