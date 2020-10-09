Indians and Central Asians Are the New Face of the Islamic State

Rahil khan said: Indians are getting involved under the state supervision as per BJP's policy. The rise of Indian nationalism is directly proportional to rise of terrorist activities wrapped with the label of Islam and Jihad both on domestic and global stage. Double kill isn't it, but ultimately getting into a huge mess. Click to expand...

Well, militancy by Muslims whether from India or elsewhere, is not really directly connected to the BJP government. But yes, this government does not complain when its Western ally governments introduce or sustain militant / regressive groups in Muslim-majority countries. For example, the Western governments plan to leave Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban instead of the progressive movement called SPA ( Solidarity Party of Afghanistan ).Another aspect. I would have like the Indian armed forces to help the Syrian government but the BJP government will not do that because not only that will go against the BJP's understanding with the Western governments it will also go against the Hindutva elements' idea that Syria is a Muslim-majority country and hence instead of it being helped it is Israel which should be automatically supported. Some years ago on PDF some Indian right-wing members were sporting the profile-pic "Keep calm and support Israel".