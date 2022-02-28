What's new

Indians Again Threatening Family Members of Australian Cricket Team that is Touring Pakistan

Picture of the pajeet who was sending threatening messages to Australian player's wife

IMG_20220228_160324.jpg
 
pak should act strongly , we must include this RSS Hindutva extremist into most wanted terrorist list , after all he is threatening the families of Australian cricket team , this is an act of terrorism
 
Another new low. Indian cricket board flexed its muscle and cricket Australia did not back down. Now semi retards are embarrassing their nation by launching these cyber threats? God the hatred is deep.
 
We are dealing with kamena dushman here

We should raise this to the highest level and if no results like last time give notice to any team visiting india

Any team visiting india should be told that we will fire our missiles on the cricket ground before that match starts maybe few days early to avoid any visiting team human life

This is gone beyond acceptable limits and taken as war declaration
 
Joe Shearer said:
Even after repeated incidents of a completely deranged kind, this sort of thing turns up and the brain seizes up. What sort of a completely deranged idiot would do this? Not a Sanghi, not a bhakt, this would have to be something different.
Click to expand...

It's among those drowning in hate. That can be a Sanghi, a Bhakt, or anyone else.

I highly doubt they are deranged, it appears very repetitive and organised, usually backed by a collective. Neither is it good, nor is it individual based.
 
Absolutely unacceptable. These people should be retraced and appropriate course of action should be decided for them. GOP shall be notified for the needful.
 

