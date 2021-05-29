What's new

Indian YouTuber arrested for trying to make his pet dog fly

Chakar The Great

1622316124311.png



An Indian YouTuber has been arrested for making a video after tying his pet dog to several helium gas balloons in a bid to make it “fly”.

Guarav, who has four million subscribers, was detained after attaching his pet dog ‘Dollar’ to helium balloons in Delhi.

Footage shows the Pomeranian mix flying into the air and soon colliding with a balcony, where a person grabs the animal and pulls it to safety.

Gaurav, 31, shows little remorse and is seen laughing at the dog’s expense.

He was detained under 188, 269, 34 of the Animal Cruelty Act and caused widespread outrage with his actions on May 21.
 
