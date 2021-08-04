What's new

Indian wrestlers secure one bronze and a silver? Freestyle wrestling

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Ravi Dahiya pins Sanayev to storm into Olympic final, assured of at least a silver medal | Tokyo Olympics News - Times of India

Tokyo Olympics News: Ravi Dahiya on Wednesday became only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the gold medal clash at the Olympic Games when he sensationally turned
Well done to these guys. India has made leaps and bounds on putting themselves on the world stage in wrestling.




It's sad to think what Pakistan could have done had their been the interest and investment.
 
