Indian Worry About Chicken's Neck

Let's look at what Indian strategy is about "widening" the chicken's neck which could involve Bangladesh territory. The best I could tell - this guy waffles about in typical fashion in describing the problem for 20 minutes academically (It is an IAS govt. exam study session after all) without suggesting a concrete workable solution - shocking!Then he suggests land-swap agreement and/or cutting through Bangladesh - which really raised my eyebrows.Cow-ka-cola effect....Feel free to post other videos about Chicken's Neck topics.