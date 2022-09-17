What's new

Indian Worry About Chicken's Neck

Let's look at what Indian strategy is about "widening" the chicken's neck which could involve Bangladesh territory. The best I could tell - this guy waffles about in typical fashion in describing the problem for 20 minutes academically (It is an IAS govt. exam study session after all) without suggesting a concrete workable solution - shocking!

Then he suggests land-swap agreement and/or cutting through Bangladesh - which really raised my eyebrows. :-)

Cow-ka-cola effect....

Feel free to post other videos about Chicken's Neck topics.

 
