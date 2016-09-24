Indian workers work longest, earn the least

Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 05:16 PM ISTIndia’s new draft labour codes, which envisage a shorter work week, may offer some flexibility to a small section of the country’s workforce. But it is not going to reduce working hours in a country that has among the longest working hours in the world.For white collar workers who have made an easy transition to working from home, the prospect of a four-day work week, as proposed by India’s new labour codes, created some excitement recently.But for the bulk of India’s workforce working in the informal sector - and for many skilled workers too - the new proposal will mean little or even, potentially, worse conditions.Indians are already among the most overworked workers globally. Gambia, Mongolia, Maldives, and Qatar (where a quarter of the population is Indian) are the only countries where an average worker works longer than an Indian worker, data from the International Labour Organization (ILO) shows.With a 48-hour working week, India ranks fifth among all countries for which ILO estimates actual mean working hours. The estimates are derived from household surveys conducted by national agencies. For most countries, the data refers to 2019 but for a few, it pertains to previous years.Despite their long hours, Indian workers are not making much money. India had the lowest statutory minimum wage of any country in the Asia Pacific region, except for Bangladesh as of 2019.India’s minimum wages are among the lowest in the world, except for some sub-Saharan African nations, according to the 2020-21 ILO Global Wage Report. Actual wage levels can differ from the statutory minimum wages across countries but the two tend to be closely linked, especially for blue collar workers.